Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 23,210 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Unum Group worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,311 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

