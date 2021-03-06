Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 43,700 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $12,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

