Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,380 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Donaldson worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Several research firms have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.