Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,500 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Lincoln Electric worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,998,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,065.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 655,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 599,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,788,000 after purchasing an additional 370,964 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

LECO opened at $119.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

