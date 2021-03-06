Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 582,267 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,267 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Perrigo worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,198,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215,903 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,844,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,315,000 after acquiring an additional 267,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 190,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

PRGO opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.89, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

