Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,496 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after buying an additional 447,463 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 338,060 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 624,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,595,000 after buying an additional 267,965 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 454,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,839,000 after buying an additional 255,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE:ELS opened at $59.86 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.30.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.