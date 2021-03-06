Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,520 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Assurant worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average is $128.60. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

