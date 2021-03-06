Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 77,948 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of Discovery worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Discovery by 9.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISCK opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $53.73.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

