Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,140 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $186.18. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

