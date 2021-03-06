Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Hill-Rom worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 12.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

HRC opened at $104.18 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

