Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

AMOT stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 498.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

