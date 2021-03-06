Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th.
AMOT stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
