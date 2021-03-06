Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Allison Transmission worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 793,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 103,543 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 382,508 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALSN stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

