AllSafe Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. AllSafe has a market cap of $330,237.52 and $971.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058184 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

