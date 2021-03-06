Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 28th total of 898,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Almaden Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.