Alpaca Finance Achieves Market Cap of $56.91 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $56.91 million and approximately $23.73 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $8.60 or 0.00017785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00069007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00078377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $222.74 or 0.00460723 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

