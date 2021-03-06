Alpha Coin (APC) Market Cap Hits $6,158.75

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $6,158.75 and approximately $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $489.32 or 0.01026213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.66 or 0.00376773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00031400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002771 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

