Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 8.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.29% of Alphabet worth $3,465,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $59.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,108.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,628. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,985.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,737.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

