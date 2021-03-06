Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lowered by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $63.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,097.07. 2,654,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,595. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,730.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

