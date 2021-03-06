Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 278.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,919,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $222,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,502 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Apple by 237.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 279.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 564.9% during the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 669,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,636,000 after acquiring an additional 568,720 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

