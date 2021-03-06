Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Short Interest Update

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the January 28th total of 191,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

ALTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ALTA opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $690.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $209,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Altabancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altabancorp by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

