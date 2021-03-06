Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATGN opened at $2.12 on Friday. Altigen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

