Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

