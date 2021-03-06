Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,954 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.