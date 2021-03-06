Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.6% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

