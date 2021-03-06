Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 2,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 76,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $248,829,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,225.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,202.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

