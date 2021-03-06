Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) Head-To-Head Survey

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Citigroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $370.08 million 2.02 $51.33 million $1.24 14.31 Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.65 $11.37 billion $4.88 14.39

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Amerant Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.6% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citigroup 1 6 16 0 2.65

Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.58%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $71.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 0.94% 0.52% 0.05% Citigroup 13.17% 6.63% 0.52%

Risk and Volatility

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citigroup beats Amerant Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 10, 2020, it operated 27 banking centers comprising 19 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, Texas, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,348 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

