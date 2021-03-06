América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Down 24.9% in February

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the January 28th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 3,754,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,416. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

