American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ABMC opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. American Bio Medica has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

