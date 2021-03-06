American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the January 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ABMC opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. American Bio Medica has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26.
About American Bio Medica
