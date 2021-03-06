American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. American Express makes up 2.0% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after acquiring an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in American Express by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after acquiring an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in American Express by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

