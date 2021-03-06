American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,065,051 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.18% of American International Group worth $59,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 329,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.