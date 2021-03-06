American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 787,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of American Tower worth $176,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

