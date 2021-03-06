American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,452 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.05% of American Tower worth $53,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

