AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $104.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

