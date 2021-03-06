Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,509 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Amkor Technology worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.38 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $229,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $69,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,674. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

