AMO Coin (AMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.03 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $16.03 million and $613,614.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00765771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00043401 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,606,519,131 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

