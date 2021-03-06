AmonD Achieves Market Capitalization of $773,247.23 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $773,247.23 and approximately $15.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.00461308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00068337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00078139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00082921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.93 or 0.00465000 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars.

