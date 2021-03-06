Ampleforth Achieves Market Cap of $312.24 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $312.24 million and $21.85 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00056810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.41 or 0.00758971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00043237 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 466,447,778 coins and its circulating supply is 294,462,309 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

