Ampleforth Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $299.23 million and approximately $27.12 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00773417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00030580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00043136 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 466,447,778 coins and its circulating supply is 294,462,309 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.