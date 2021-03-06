Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DIVO opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

