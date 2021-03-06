Analysts Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of ($3.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after buying an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,435,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANF stock traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $29.70. 1,917,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

