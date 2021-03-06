Analysts Anticipate Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Archrock reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Archrock by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,572. Archrock has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.06%.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

