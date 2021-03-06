Analysts Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $2.45. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

ARWR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,894,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 664,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,998,000 after acquiring an additional 293,216 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

