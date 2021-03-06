Analysts Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to report earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

BLPH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 81,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,154. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $60.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.29. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

