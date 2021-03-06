Analysts Anticipate BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

BioLineRx stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,037. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in BioLineRx by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

