Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post $1.67 EPS

Analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.35. 2,432,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,026. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

