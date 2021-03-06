Analysts Anticipate Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.50. Enbridge posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

