Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $1.28 EPS

Brokerages expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.29. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 72.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 36.0% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.