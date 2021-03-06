Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post $2.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Five Below posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.74.

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,808. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.23 and a 200 day moving average of $154.89. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,450 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Five Below by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,122,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

