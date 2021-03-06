Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.19. Gray Television posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 631,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 140,898 shares of company stock worth $2,657,976 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 283.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.