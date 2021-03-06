Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.23 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

